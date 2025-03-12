ETV Bharat / sports

Former India All-Rounder Syed Abid Ali Passes Away

Hyderabad: Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who represented the country in 29 Tests and 5 ODIs, passed away on Wednesday. The development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a source in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

"Yes, Syed Abid Ali has passed away in the United States. He was residing with his daughter," the source said. He was 83 years old.

Abid Ali represented Hyderabad in first-class cricket. He scored 1980 runs in Tests and also grabbed 47 wickets. In the ODIs, he managed to score only 187 runs and took 7 wickets.

He played 212 first-class games, scored 11336 runs and took a staggering 397 wickets. He made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in December 1967 and played his last Test against West Indies in Delhi in December 1974.