Former HCA President Jaganmohan Rao's Forgery Racket Traced In Punjab
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has uncovered a forgery racket involving former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao, linking his past activities in Punjab to the current investigation into misuse of funds and irregularities in HCA appointments.
According to CID sources, during his tenure as president of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), Jagan Mohan Rao, along with a few associates, allegedly illegally withdrew federation funds worth several lakhs using forged documents. This misconduct led to his removal from the HFI president post in August 2021, sources added.
CID investigations suggest that his modus operandi in HFI bears a striking resemblance to the alleged financial irregularities and election manipulations in HCA, prompting authorities to collect details of the case registered under the jurisdiction of the Patiala police station in Punjab.
The CID is currently scrutinising HCA bank account transactions and has approached representatives of the BCCI to gather detailed financial records. The probe also revealed that several selectors, coaches, and umpires in HCA were appointed without any examination. A forensic audit of BCCI funds released to HCA is underway, and a charge sheet is expected once the audit report is received, sources said.
The investigation is also focusing on irregularities in HCA elections. CID officials wrote to Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court and HCA Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, on July 5 seeking details about the change of name from Gowlipura Cricket Club to Srichakra Cricket Club. Justice Reddy clarified on July 7 that the renaming process was illegal, while the Hyderabad District Registrar, Ravinder, confirmed that Gowlipura and Srichakra Cricket Clubs are legally distinct entities.
Jagan Mohan Rao, however, contested this and participated in HCA elections as the treasurer of the newly named Srichakra Cricket Club, eventually winning the presidency of HCA. The CID is now collecting further evidence to establish links between the Punjab forgery case and the irregularities in HCA elections and fund diversion.
