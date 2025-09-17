ETV Bharat / sports

Former HCA President Jaganmohan Rao's Forgery Racket Traced In Punjab

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has uncovered a forgery racket involving former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao, linking his past activities in Punjab to the current investigation into misuse of funds and irregularities in HCA appointments.

According to CID sources, during his tenure as president of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), Jagan Mohan Rao, along with a few associates, allegedly illegally withdrew federation funds worth several lakhs using forged documents. This misconduct led to his removal from the HFI president post in August 2021, sources added.

CID investigations suggest that his modus operandi in HFI bears a striking resemblance to the alleged financial irregularities and election manipulations in HCA, prompting authorities to collect details of the case registered under the jurisdiction of the Patiala police station in Punjab.