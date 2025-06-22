Former England Cricketer Dies Amidst India-England Headingley Test

Hyderabad: The first encounter of the five-match test series between India and England is being played at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. India has scored 471 runs in its first innings, and England responded to it with a score of 350/6 till the time of writing. The match hangs in the balance so far, and the fans are witnessing some exhilarating action in the middle, but the England fans have received some bad news regarding the fixture.

Former England fast bowler David Lawrence has passed away at the age of 61. He was suffering from Motor Neurone disease since 2023. This is a disease that weakens the muscles and shortens life. Currently, there is no cure for it.

David Lawrence played cricket for England and Gloucestershire. He made his international debut in 1988 and played five Tests till 1992, taking 18 wickets, including the infamous five-wicket haul at the Oval against the West Indies in 1991.

Notably, his five wickets in the innings included the prized scalp of the great Viv Richards. His international career was tragically cut short by a horrific knee injury during a Test match in Wellington, New Zealand, in 1992.

A statement shared by Gloucestershire on behalf of the Lawrence family said, 'It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Dave Lawrence MBE has passed away, who was bravely battling motor neuron disease. He 'Sid' was an inspirational person on and off the cricket field and even more so to his family, who were with him at the time of his death.'

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson praised Lawrence for his perseverance and spirit.

'Despite his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his perseverance and spirit. He has left behind a legacy that will always remain in the hearts of all those who love cricket. Our condolences are with his family, friends and the entire cricket community at this time.'

Born on January 28, 1964, Lawrence made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire in 1981 at the age of just 17. He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at an average of 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire. In a career spanning 16 years, he became a club icon for his fearless fast bowling.