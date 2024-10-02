‘India Copied England’ Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Comes Up With Bold Claim After Test Series Against Bangladesh

Kanpur: India’s aggressive approach in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh has been the talk of the town recently. Despite two days of the second Test being affected by rain, the Indian batters hammered the opposition bowling unit and pulled off a result. India’s latest batting style has now drawn comparisons with England’s ‘Bazball’ approach.

Baseball is a term which is based on the attacking style of play New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum brought in the team. As McCullum is also known by the nickname ‘Baz’, the style of play soon came to be known as the Bazball.

Vaughan has now come up with a huge claim saying India copied England’s batting style.

“I've to say, this is a remarkable Test match. India went on to bat... their cricket is fantastic. It is great to see India now becoming Bazballers. They got 285 in 34.4 overs, they copied England,” Vaughan stated on Club Prairie Fire podcast

Vaughan is often at the centre of controversies with his remarks on social media and he was recently trolled for commenting on India’s style of play. Vaughan had come up with a post on ‘X’ saying ‘I see India playing Bazball’. After this, social media users claimed that it was a product of Roball and Pantball.

India registered a whitewash over the Bangladesh side by 2-0 and took a firm position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. India are at the top spot in the WTC points table while Bangladesh have slipped to seventh in the rankings.