Former Delhi Skipper Mithun Manhas Frontrunner For BCCI President Post

Sources said that a meeting of all the office bearers was held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Manhas was the frontrunner for the top job.

Elections to posts of office bearers, including President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer, will be held at the BCCI AGM scheduled to take place in Mumbai on September 28.

Hyderabad: In a surprising development, former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas, who now represents Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as the frontrunner for the position of the BCCI President.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association have already nominated Manhas for the AGM, and his name is there in the final electoral roll, which BCCI Election Officer AK Joti published on September 19.

In another key development, former cricketer Raghuram Bhatt, who would represent the Karnataka State Cricket Association in the BCCI AGM, is the frontrunner to take up the position of Treasurer.

The remaining posts of Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary are likely to be retained by senior administrator and Congress MP, Rajiv Shukla, Devajit Saikia and Rohan Dessai, respectively. For the record, the deadline to file the nominations ends on September 21 afternoon.

Manhas never made it to the India team, but played 157 first-class matches, amassing 9714 run,s averaging over 45 with 27 hundreds. He has been working as an administrator and has also played in the cash-rich Indian Premier League and represented sides like Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Shukla will represent the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Saikia will represent the Assam Cricket Association.