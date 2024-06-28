ETV Bharat / sports

Former Cricketers React After India’s Semi-final Win Over England In T20 World Cup 2024

Many former Indian cricketers have reacted after India’s victory against England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian side registered a 68-run victory against the opposition thanks to a clinical bowling performance from the bowling unit.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: India Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Guyana: India entered the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 beating England by 68 runs and they will be looking to end the trophy drought in the ICC events with a win against South Africa in the final. Many former cricketers congratulated the Indian team for their solid victory.

Batting first, India posted 171/7 courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s brilliant knock of 57 runs from 39 deliveries. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with a couple of wickets to bundle out England on a total of 103.

The pitch played slow in the later part of the game and that helped the spinners from both sides to restrict batters. The win was a special one for India as they have a chance to put an end to the drought of ICC trophies.

Many former Indian cricketers reacted to the victory after the Men in Blue made it to the title decider. Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Rohit for the win and also hailed the bowling unit.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated India and predicted that the final between them and South Africa will be an exhilarating contest. Dinesh Karthik also praised the performance of the Indian outfit.

Mohammed Kaif also praised the performance of the Indian outfit. Former England captain Michael Vaughan called the Indian side the best team in the tournament so far.

