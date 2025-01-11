‘My Chapter Is Over’; Former Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal Retires From International Cricket Again

Hyderabad: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has drawn curtains on his international career for the second time in a span of 18 months. The left-handed batter previously bid farewell to international cricket in July 2023 in an emotionally charged press conference. Tamim made his Bangladesh debut in 2007 and featured in 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the national side.

The southpaw reversed his decision within 24 hours two years back after the intervention of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The 35-year-old informed about his decision to selectors on Wednesday. Although the Gazi Ashraf Hossain-led panel was urging him to rejoin the national side for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Tamim was firm around his decision. Tamim announced his retirement through a Facebook post.

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus. Of course, I did not want this to happen before, too,” Tamim wrote on Facebook.

"Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart."

Tamim also mentioned that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) waiting for his reply wasn’t required as he had opted out his name from central contracts a long time back.

"I removed myself from the BCB central contract a long time ago because I did not want to return to international cricket. Many have said that I have left the matter hanging. Why would anyone discuss a cricketer who is no longer on BCB's contracted list? I voluntarily stepped down more than a year ago,” he added.