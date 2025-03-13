Former Australia Spinner Stuart MacGill Found Guilty Of Major Role In Cocaine Deal

New South Wales: Former Australian spinner Stuart Macgill was found guilty of playing a major role in a Cocaine deal by the New South Wales District Court. He was found guilty of facilitating the deal between his partner’s brother and the dealer, as the jury rejected his claim of only introducing the duo. Although the Australian spinner was acquitted of a charge on a supply of large commercial quantity of prohibited drug, but was found guilty for playing a role in the deal.

According to the information by 7News, the 54-year-old allegedly facilitated a deal between his partner’s brother, Marino Sotiropoulos and a dealer (who was not named for legal reasons). The former Aussie spinner was the link between the two parties who struck a deal of $330,000 exchange for a kilogram of cocaine. Macgill arranged for a meeting between the duo under his Restaurant in Sydney’s north shore. However, the former Australian spinner denied knowing that a deal would take place at the venue and admitted that he regularly purchased half a gram of cocaine for $200 from the dealer.

The prosecutors denied the claim from MacGill, stating that the deal would not have taken place without the knowledge of the cricketer. The jury accused him of being involved in the one-kilogram deal but struck on him with the lesser charge of playing a role in the deal. Reportedly, his hearing has been adjourned for eight weeks.

MacGill’s career was overshadowed by the Australian great Shane Warne. But he represented the national side in 44 Tests between 1998 and 2008