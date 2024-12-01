Former Australia Cricketer And Hall Of Famer Dies At The Age Of 83

Hyderabad: Ian Redpath, one of the former Australia openers passed away at the age of 83. Redpath featured for the national side in 66 Test matches and five ODIs in the period spanning from 1964 to 1976. Born in Victoria, Redpath made an immediate impact on the international stage as he played a knock of 97 at the MCG against South Africa in 1964.

The maiden century for the Aussie cricketer came five years later against West Indies when he played a knock of 132 against a formidable bowling lineup. He amassed 4,737 Test runs including eight centuries with a career highest score of 171. Redthorpe served as vice-captain to both Ian and Greg Chappell.

The cricketer had retired from Tests in 1976 to focus on his antiques business but he returned through World Series Cricket, where he participated for two seasons.

In recognition of his contribution to the sport, he was awarded an MBE in 1975 and was also inducted into the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame in January 2023. Earlier this year, Geelong Cricket Club honoured him by naming the scoreboard with his name.

Redpath has also featured in five ODIs accumulating 46 runs from them. Australian cricket is mourning the death of the former Australian cricketer who played a key role in the team 1970s. Former Australian cricketer Ian Redpath, who has featured in 66 Tests and five ODIs passed away at the age of 83.