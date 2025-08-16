Bob Simpson, Legendary Coach To Guide Australia To Their First World Cup Victory, Passes Away

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer, captain and coach Bob Simpson passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney. Simpson was one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket, as, apart from boasting an impressive playing career, he shaped the golden era of Australian cricket during his coaching tenure.

Simpson’s playing career

The right-handed batter played 62 Tests between 1957 and 1978, scoring with an average of 46.81. He also picked 71 wickets with the ball and was known as one of the best slip fielders of the time. Simpson debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales at the age of 16 and went on to amass 21,029 runs and take 349 wickets with his leg-break.

He had initially retired in 1968 after playing 50 Tests and captaining the team in 11 out of them. However, he returned to the side as Test captain during the World Series Cricket Crisis in 1977. He scored ten centuries in his career, and all of them came while he was captaining the team, including a notable knock of 311 against England in Manchester in 1964. He also formed Australia’s most successful opening pair with Bill Lawry, and the duo formed a 382-run partnership against the West Indies in 1965. They scripted a record of the highest partnership for Australia for the opening wicket, which still stands to date.

Performance as a coach and selector

After making a significant contribution to the Australian cricket team during his playing days, he was called upon by the Australian Cricket Board in 1986 as the team were going through a rough patch and had not won a Test series for over two years. He instilled a culture of discipline and hard work into a group of players, which included the likes of David Boon, Dean Jones, Steve Waugh, Craig McDermott and Merv Hughes.

He was added to the selection panel chaired by Laurie Sawle in 1987 and oversaw the start of the emergence of Australia’s golden generation. Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting are among the list of players selected by him during his tenure. The results were terrific - World Cup winners in 1987, Ashes regained in 1989, and the Frank Worrell Trophy reclaimed in 1995, making Australia one of the elite teams in world cricket.

Statement from Cricket Australia

"Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket, and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom," Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said.

File Photo: Bob Simpson (Getty Images)

“Bob's decision to come out of retirement to successfully lead the Australian team during the advent of World Series Cricket in 1977 was a wonderful service to the game, and his coaching set the foundation for a golden era for Australian cricket,” he added.