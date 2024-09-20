ETV Bharat / sports

Former Arsenal Star Charged With Smuggling £600,000 Of Cannabis, Arrested At Stansted Airport

Hyderabad: Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been sacked by his club after £600,000 Of Cannabis was seized from him at Stansted airport. He is charged with an attempt to smuggle the cannabis.

The 33-year-old striker currently plays for Scottish club Greenock Morton the National Crime Agency (NCA) officers on Wednesday morning. Jay was taken into custody after being questioned by the officers.

“Greenock Morton FC can confirm that the contract of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been terminated with immediate effect. The club will be making no further comment on the matter,” Greenock Morton posted an official statement on their ‘X’ handle.

NCA seized around £600,000 of the class B drug from the footballer on September 2 and he was arrested for it. The border officers spotted around 60 kg of the drug in two suitcases which arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.