Watch: Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Faces Football Violence As Attack From Crowd Lefts Him Bloodied

San Pedro Sula (Honduras): Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was at the receiving end of the football violence after the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League quarterfinal first leg against Honduras. After the conclusion of the fixture, the 65-year-old walked down the touchline to shake hands with opposition head coach Reinaldo Rueda. A can thrown from the stands stuck the coach on top of his head and it left blood streaming from his wound. Despite the injury, Aguirre continued doing his post-match duties.

In the match held at the Estadio Ol­mpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras substitute Luis Palma. He scored both goals for the hosts which will give them an edge going into the second leg.

The Mexican Football Federation condemned the incident asking for CONCACAF to take immediate action.

“This behaviour has no place in our sport. We demand that CONCACAF take immediate and decisive action to address this matter. Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground,” they said in a statement.