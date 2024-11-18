ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Faces Football Violence As Attack From Crowd Lefts Him Bloodied

Spectators expressed their frustration in the CONCACAF Nations League match and Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was left bloodied after being hit with a can.

CONCACAF Nations League
File Photo: Javier Aguirre (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

San Pedro Sula (Honduras): Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was at the receiving end of the football violence after the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League quarterfinal first leg against Honduras. After the conclusion of the fixture, the 65-year-old walked down the touchline to shake hands with opposition head coach Reinaldo Rueda. A can thrown from the stands stuck the coach on top of his head and it left blood streaming from his wound. Despite the injury, Aguirre continued doing his post-match duties.

In the match held at the Estadio Ol­mpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras substitute Luis Palma. He scored both goals for the hosts which will give them an edge going into the second leg.

The Mexican Football Federation condemned the incident asking for CONCACAF to take immediate action.

“This behaviour has no place in our sport. We demand that CONCACAF take immediate and decisive action to address this matter. Soccer should be a celebration, not a battleground,” they said in a statement.

CONCACAF also called the attack violent behaviour and ensured an investigation.

"The security of the teams and fans is a priority for CONCACAF. These types of behaviours have no place in football," the organization stated.

The incident has been referred to the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee for further review.

Also, Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda stated that the incident shouldn’t have happened.

"I'm sad because he's a human being. They hit the coach-that can't happen," he commented.

