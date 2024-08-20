Five-time Olympic Cyclist Passes Away: Tragic Reasons Revealed Behind Death

Hyderabad: Ex-Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead after choking to death according to a report published by Fox Sports. The authorities of the hotel where she was employed were notified of her continuous absence and they discovered the Venezuelan athlete’s body.

Passed away by Asphyxiation

According to the reports, the 50-year-old Olympian died due to asphyxiation caused by solid food remains in her trachea. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee (COV) confirmed the same in a statement issued on ‘X’ in the Spanish language.

“The COV Board of Directors regrets the departure of Daniela Larreal. With an outstanding career in track cycling, he managed to represent us with honour in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” a translation of the tweet reads.

The five-time Olympian is believed to have passed away on August 11 due to choking on food. Although the athlete reportedly passed away due to asphyxiation, the police are yet to confirm it officially

Who is Chirinos?

The 50-year-old represented the country in the five Olympic editions - 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens, and 2012 London Games. The cyclist put up a dismal performance in the 1992 and 1996 Games but then concluded her 2000 Olympics campaign by finishing the individual sprint in eighth place. Four years later, she finished the individual sprint event in eighth place yet again. She competed in multiple events in 2012 and earned seventh place in the team sprint and eighth in the Kerin event respectively along with her teammate Mariaesthela Viera.

Across the five Olympic editions, Chirinos has earned four Olympic diplomas. The diplomas are awarded to those who secure a top-8 finish in the races.