Five Almost Unbreakable Test Records Set By Rahul Dravid

Hyderabad: Records are always made and broken in international cricket, but there are some records which are pretty difficult to beat. When there is a discussion around records in the cricket fraternity, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman are two names that pop up in the minds of cricket fans. Sachin owns the record of scoring 100 international centuries, while Bradman averages 99.99 in Test cricket. However, apart from Tendulkar and Bradman, there is a cricket who has inked some records which are going to be always difficult to surpass.

The cricketer is none other than Rahul Dravid, who was one of the key batters in the Indian Test setup. He owns some records in Test cricket which are very tough to break.

Most deliveries faced in Test cricket

Dravid faced a total of 31,258 deliveries in the red-ball cricket which is around 5210 overs. As Test cricket is played at a rapid pace in the modern era, the matches usually conclude in three or four days. Thus, the batters get less number of deliveries to face which increases the probability of Dravid’s record remaining intact.

File Photo: Rahul Dravid (AFP)

Most catches in Test cricket

Apart from being a world-class batter, Dravid was very agile in the slips. He took most catches as a non-fielder in Test cricket and did impressive work in the slip cordon. He picked up 210 catches in red-ball cricket while Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka is in 2nd place with 205 catches. Amongst active cricketers, Steve Smith of Australia has taken 173 Test catches.

File Photo: Rahul Dravid (AFP)

Longest time spent while batting in Test cricket

Dravid always puts a heavy price on his wicket, so the bowler had to do a lot of hard work to dismiss the star Indian batter. Dravid has batted for 44,152 minutes in the red-ball cricket which is even more than Sachin Tendulkar.

Most century stands in Test cricket

Dravid also owns the record of being involved in a 100-run stand in Test cricket. He was part of the century partnerships in Test cricket on 88 occasions. Sachin Tendulkar is in the second position with 80-century partnerships in Test cricket.

File Photo: Rahul Dravid (AFP)

Most 300-run stands in Test cricket

Dravid has been involved in the highest number of 300-run stands in Test cricket. He was involved in six 300-run stands in Test cricket. Don Bradman and Graeme Smith are in second place with five 300-run stands in Test cricket.

File Photo: Rahul Dravid (AFP)

All these records make Dravid a great Test cricketer who was also nicknamed ‘The Wall’. In his career spanning 164 Tests, the right-handed batter amassed 13,288 runs, including 36 centuries. In the ODIs, he amassed 10,889 runs including 12 hundreds.