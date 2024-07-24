ETV Bharat / sports

Five Players On Australia's Women's Water Polo Team Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

Five players in Australia's women's water polo team have tested positive for COVID. They are now put into isolation but they are cleared to practice whenever they feel enough. The last edition was played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of Covid-19 but this time it will be played in front of the spectators.

Australia women water polo five players tested COVID positive
Representational Image (AP)

Paris (France): Five players on Australia's women's water polo team for the Paris Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19. Anna Meares, the chef de mission for the Australian team in Paris, said the COVID cases have been confined to the water polo team. She said the affected players are clear to practice when they feel well enough to train.

"We treat COVID no differently to any other respiratory illness, but we want to ensure that we have our protocols working as well and dealing with these illnesses and minimizing them is a part and parcel of every Olympic Games, she said Wednesday. The protocols include wearing masks and isolating from other team members outside of training. According to Meares, the whole team has been tested. More broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place and we have reinforced with all of the teams as they arrive into our village, she said.

Two basic rules around that really simple hygiene practices are effective. And, if you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms, get tested. Paris is the first Olympics since the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021 and Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 were staged in COVID bubbles with rigorous testing protocols.

Earlier, a female player was found COVID-19 positive and she locked herself in her room for self-isolation in the Olympic village but the virus has spread amongst her teammates.

AUSTRALIA WOMEN WATER POLO TEAMWATER POLO TEAM COVID POSITIVEOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

