Five People Killed, Several Injured During Live Soccer Match

Five people were killed, and several others were injured in a shooting at a soccer match in Jamaica.

Collage: Crime scene investigators work at the scene and Chris Gayle (AP and AFP)
Published : 3 minutes ago

Jamaica: Five people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a soccer match here on Monday night, according to police. The shooting occurred in the capital of Kingston late Monday during a friendly game, police told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials also reported that multiple others sustained injuries when gunfire erupted at the match. In response to the shooting, police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in the affected area.

According to the Jamaica Live News, a local media organisation, "Five men were shot and killed and several others sustained injuries during an incident at a football match in Pleasant Heights, Rockfort, Kingston earlier this evening, as reported by law enforcement authorities."

"The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. during a "friendly football match," as stated by Superintendent Tommilee Chambers, head of the Kingston Eastern police. The number of injured remains unknown, with multiple victims transported to hospitals," it said on their X handle.

"We have maintained a state of peace in the Rockfort community for over two years," she emphasized.

The Pleasant Heights area has a history of gang-related violence. The incident was confirmed by the Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

"Seven persons were shot and five people were killed," Superintendent Tommielee Chambers of the Kingston Eastern division was quoted as saying by Jamaican Observer Online.

