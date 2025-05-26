Five Instances When Cricketers Missed Matches Due To Strange Reasons

Hyderabad: A lot of external things can affect the match conditions due to weather conditions or other reasons. Same is with the players as they can miss the matches due to injuries, fitness, playing form and personal reasons. That often hurts the teams as they miss the services of their players. However, players missing matches might not be only due to these reasons, but they can be beyond them.

There have been some instances when the cricketers missed a match due to strange reasons. Some of the strangest reasons involve kidnapping, not completing homework and being run over by the player’s own car.

Kidnapping

An indecisive Billy Midwinter found himself torn between playing for Australia at Lord’s or for Gloucestershire at The Oval. Midwinter was eligible to play for both the teams as he was born in Gloucestershire in 1851 and then emigrated to Australia and played for Victoria there. He also played two Tests against England. He then joined Gloucestershire's side of amateurs in 1877 to become the first overseas player in the County system.

On an English summer’s day in 1978, he was to choose between country and his adopted county. Cricketing legend WG Grace was expecting the all-rounder to step up for his county of birth. But, Midwinter chose to play for touring Australians against Middlesex at the Lord’s.

After finding him absent from the South London Venue, a furious Grace travelled to the other side of the town and forcibly removed Midwinter leaving the team’s Ashes rivals a man short.

Not Completing Homework

The incident occurred during the Test series between India and Australia in 2013 for a four-match Test series. Four Australian players were suspended for the third Test against India in Mohali for failing to complete a task for coach Mickey Arthur. After a humiliating defeat in the Hyderabad Test, Arthur asked the entire squad to write email, text or suggestions on how they could improve.

File Photo: Shane Watson (AFP)

Shane Watson, Usman Khawaja, James Pattinson and Mitchell Johnson failed to complete the task and they were suspended as a result.

Gone fishing

Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds went fishing early in the morning on an occasion when he thought it was a rest day during the 2008 ODI series against Bangladesh. However, a team meeting was called and Symonds was missing in the compulsory gathering.

File Photo: Andrew Symonds (AFP)

Run over by own car

Due to this bizarre incident, Ted Dexter missed not only a game, but it made him sit out from the 1965-66 Ashes series. After his Jaguar ran out of petrol in London, the former England skipper decided to push it to the nearest garage. However, he lost control of the vehicle and got pinned to a factory gate by vehicle and broke his right leg in the process. He would only play two more Tests for England.

File Photo: Ted Dexter (AFP)

Wife and Child not accompanying

Legendary English bowler Sydney Barnes was approached by the Merrybourne Cricket Council (MCC) to tour Australia for the 1920-21 series even at the age of 47. The cricketer asked MCC whether he would pay for his wife and child to join them on the tour; they had refused to do so.

Barnes then rejected the offer that had been made to him and decided not to play once again. England conceded a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of the Australian team on the tour.