Five Indian Shuttlers, Including Anmol Kharb, Enter Quarterfinals of Kazakhstan Challenge

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

Indian contingent went through a good outing in the ongoing Kazakhstan International Challenge as five Indian shuttles including Anmol Kharb entered the quarterfinal of the Kazakhstan Challenge.

Astana (Kazakhstan): Young shuttler Anmol Kharb continued to impress as she progressed to the women's singles quarterfinals along with four other Indians at the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Thursday. Besides Anmol, in-form Devika Sihag, former national champion Anupama Upadhaya, seventh seed Tanya Hemanth and Isharani Baruah also entered the last 8 in women's singles.

Reigning senior national champion Anmol, who played a pivotal role in the Indian women's team winning an unprecedented gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February, beat UAE's Nurani Ratu Azzahra 21-11 21-7 in the second round. The 17-year-old Anmol will face Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa next. Sihag, who won two international challenge titles out of the four finals that she reached this season, outwitted fourth-seeded Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-12 21-12 to set up a meeting with compatriot Anupama, who beat Czech Republic's fifth seed Tereza Vabikova.

Seventh seed Tanya saw off Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-11 21-18 and will next square off against fellow Indian Isharani, who accounted for New Zealand's Tiffany Ho 21-10 20-14. Sihag won the Swedish Open and Portugal International while finishing runner-up at Estonian International and Dutch International.

In mixed doubles, the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvija Shivani Gadde, Abhyuday Choudhary and Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K, and Zhakuo Seyie and Alisha Khan also progressed to the quarterfinals.

