Five Ice Hockey Players With Assets Worth Thousands Of Crores

In a country like India, where cricket is the religion, other sports sometimes lack recognition. However, hockey has gained some fame in recent times. Although it is recognised as the national sport in India, the game is not officially labelled as be national sport by the Sports Ministry.

There are various types of hockey around the world. The two most popular types are field hockey and ice hockey. While field hockey is played in most of the countries, ice hockey is mostly played in Canada, the USA and European countries.

Interestingly, the ice hockey players are richer than the field hockey players. Thus, let's take a look at the five rich ice hockey players.

Pavel Bure: The Russian ice hockey player is known for his skill and speed. The 53-year-old, also known as Russian Rockety scored more than 437 goals in his hockey career. He retired from national hockey on November 1, 2005. His current net worth is $70 million (Rs. 600 crore).

Sidney Crosby: He is a Canadian ice hockey player. He is most famous for his achievements in hockey as well as his leadership. He is also known by the name Sid the Kid and has a total net worth of ₹75 million dollars (Rs 643 crore).

Alexander Ovechkin: Alexander Mikhailovich or Ovechkin is a Russian professional ice hockey player. A left winger, he is the captain of the Washington Capitals team in the National Hockey League. He is also known by the nickname 'The Great 8'. Ovechkin is one of the greatest ice hockey players of all time. His total net worth is $80 million (Rs. 686 crore).

Mario Lemieux: Former Canadian ice hockey player Mario Lemieux is a Canadian hockey icon. Mario played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in his 17-year career. During this time, he inked several records. His total net worth is $200 million dollars (₹1 thousand crores).

Wayne Gretzky: Known as the Great One, Canadian Wayne Gretzky is known as the GOAT Of the NHL. He played professionally for two decades and retired in 1999. He won the Stanley Cup, the prestigious trophy of ice hockey, 4 times (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988). His net worth is ₹2 Thousand Crores.