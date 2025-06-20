More Than 5000 Test Deliveries But No Sixes Conceded; Bowlers Who Are Part Of A Special Club

Hyderabad: In the modern era, a cricket match is incomplete without the batters smashing boundaries and sixes. Regardless of the format, the batters go big as the pitches are becoming flatter in nature and the conditions are becoming batting-friendly. Also, the batters in the modern era are fearless as they don’t hesitate to play their shots.

However, there was a time when the batters used to find it hard to go gung-ho against the bowlers from the opposition side. Some bowlers never conceded a six throughout their Test career. The records become truly commendable considering the presence of men like Viv Richards and Garfield Sobers, who could dispatch the ball beyond the boundary line with ease.

Derek Pingle (5287 balls)

Derek was the son of Don Pringle, who represented East Africa during the 1975 World Cup. The right-arm pacer began his junior career as a batter but gradually transformed into a specialist bowler who can contribute his bit with the willow.

Pringle played 30 Test matches, taking 70 wickets in his career with a bowling average of 35.97. His tally included two four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls. Although he played only 30 red-ball matches, not conceding even a single six remains his notable achievement. He amassed 695 runs in the Tests, including a half-century.

Mahmood Hussain (5910 balls)

Hussain was part of Pakistan’s team during their inaugural tour of India in 1952-53. He played the second match of that series in Lucknow and picked four wickets. The tourists won by an innings and 43 runs. He also played an integral role in Pakistan’s victory in England at the Oval in 1954.

File Photo: Mahmood Hussain (Getty Images)

He featured in 27 Test matches, taking 68 wickets with a bowling average of 38.64. Notably, he bowled 5910 deliveries without conceding a single six.

Mudassar Nazar (5967 balls)

Mudassar Nazar is the son of Nazar Mohammad, who was a key member in Pakistan’s inaugural historic Test against India in 1952. Although Nazar Mohammad featured only in five Tests, his son was part of the national side in 76 Tests and 122 ODIs from 1976-1989.

Mudassar was an opening batter and he scored 4114 from 76 Tests with an average of 38.09, including 10 centuries. The most notable record from the Pakistan batter was of bowling 5967 balls in Test cricket without conceding a single six.

Neil Hawke (6974 balls)

Neil Hawk made his Test debut in 1963 in Sydney, and his teammates included players like Bill Lawry, Bob Simpson, and Richie Benaud. Benaud was serving as a captain. However, he managed to play only 27 Tests in his career, managing to take 91 wickets with a strike rate of 76.6. The right-arm medium-fast bowler bowled 6974 deliveries without conceding a single six.

File Photo: Neil Hawke (Getty Images)

Keith Miller (10,461 balls)

Considered to be one of the greatest Australian all-rounders, Keith Miller made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1946 and picked up two wickets while scoring 30 runs. Before the rise of the pace duo of Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, Australia had another new ball bowling pair of Keith Miller and Ray Lindwall. Miller averaged around 37 with the bat and picked 170 wickets with an average of 22.97.