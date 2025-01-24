Fit India Cycle Rally Organised In Leh To Raise Awareness On Cycling Benefits

Leh: The Fit India Cycle Rally is aimed at promoting fitness and raising awareness about the benefits of cycling, MP Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa Jan said on Friday.

The rally was flagged off today by the executive director of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Manjushree Dayanand, at Sindhu Ghat in Leh. It passed through Shey Palace, where the cyclists took a U-turn and meandered through the local villages. Along the way, participants were treated to glimpses of the ancient culture of Ladakh.

Around 70 to 80 cyclists participated in the rally, primarily comprising sportspersons from boxing, taekwondo and ice hockey.

MP Ladakh said, "Fit India has organised a cycle rally in Leh with around 80 participants, including kids and youngsters. The main objective is to promote fitness and create awareness about cycling benefits. Another key aim is to keep our youngsters away from negative influences."

Vikram Singh Malik, Sports Secretary, UT Ladakh said, “This event is being organised by the SAI with support from the UT Administration and the Sports Department of UT Ladakh. The route has covered a total of seven km. The main objective is to promote a healthy lifestyle, be it jogging, cycling or running. Everyone should adopt at least one of these as their hobby. Through SAI, the Government of India is actively promoting cycling.”

Appreciating the organisers, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, CEC Kargil, said, “A cycle rally has been organised here in extreme weather conditions. The participants' spirit is commendable and I hope that such events will also be organised in Kargil. This programme is beneficial for our youngsters, as a fit body leads to a fit mind.”