First You Should Be Patriotic: Sreesanth Takes Indirect Jibe At Riyan Parag

Hyderabad: Former India pacer S Sreesanth took an indirect dig at youngster Riyan Parag saying that he should be patriotic first.

Riyan Parag was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2024 in spite of scoring 573 runs for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024. He was asked his prediction for the winner of the tournament. The all-rounder then remarked that he wouldn’t be watching the tournament as he wanted to play it.

"I don't want to watch cricket anymore, because I want to play the World Cup,” he said in a video that went viral on social media.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has reacted to these comments from the Parag saying that first he should be patriotic.

"Some youngsters have also said that they will not watch the World Cup because they have not been selected. I would say that first you should be patriotic, then yes, you should be a cricket lover. But those who have selected the team, they should be supported with all their heart, mind, and passion," he said.

With a victory in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, India ended the trophy drought winning an ICC event after 11 years.

After being overlooked for the World Cup, Riyan Parag has finally earned his maiden call-up in international cricket as selectors chose him in India’s squad to tour Zimbabwe. Parag was batting in the middle-order for RR and can also some overs of off-spin. He will have an opportunity to showcase his prowess in Zimbabwe.