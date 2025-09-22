Women's Cricket World Cup Started Two Years Before Inagural Edition Of Men’s World Cup
The first edition of the Women’s World Cup started two years before the start of the men’s World Cup.
Hyderabad: The World Cup is the most significant tournament in cricket as it determines the world’s best team at that particular time. The men’s World Cup, which started in 1975, has a rich history, with the tournament witnessing multiple winners. The inaugural edition in 1975 played a key role in the sport reaching various nations across the globe. Notably, women’s cricket took the big leap of starting the World Cup two years before, in 1973. Although men’s cricket is more popular and more adored by the fans, the women’s cricket World Cup started two years earlier.
The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World is upon us, and so we take a look at the edition that kicked off the journey of 52 years.
Start of the Women’s World Cup
The concept of the women’s World Cup came into reality as a result of a brainstorming session between two Wolverhampton natives, Jack Hayward, a businessman, and England captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint. The session was held four years before the West Indies were crowned as winners of the inaugural edition of the men’s World Cup in 1975. The discussion between the two parties culminated in the scheduling of the first women’s World Cup in 1973. The first Women's Cricket World Cup was held in England from 20 June to 28 July 1973.
Seven teams, including a young England side, took part in the competition with the teams playing in a 60-over format. Also, a league table decides the winner and not the knockout format. England emerged as the winner, winning five of the six matches they played. The final round-robin match between Australia and England turned out to be the title decider.
Batting first, England posted 279/3 thanks to a knock of 118 runs from Enid Bakewell. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint also played a knock of 64 runs. England posted 279/3 thanks to the collective effort from the batting unit.
Australia were restricted to 187/9 in response as Mary Pilling, Enid Bakewell and Sue Hilliam picked two wickets each. England emerged triumphant by 92 runs.
England and Australia’s dominance in the tournament
England and Australia have shared all the trophies between them so far. While England have won the title four times, Australia have been crowned as the champions on seven occasions. New Zealand won their sole title in 2000.