Women's Cricket World Cup Started Two Years Before Inagural Edition Of Men’s World Cup

Hyderabad: The World Cup is the most significant tournament in cricket as it determines the world’s best team at that particular time. The men’s World Cup, which started in 1975, has a rich history, with the tournament witnessing multiple winners. The inaugural edition in 1975 played a key role in the sport reaching various nations across the globe. Notably, women’s cricket took the big leap of starting the World Cup two years before, in 1973. Although men’s cricket is more popular and more adored by the fans, the women’s cricket World Cup started two years earlier.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World is upon us, and so we take a look at the edition that kicked off the journey of 52 years.

Start of the Women’s World Cup

The concept of the women’s World Cup came into reality as a result of a brainstorming session between two Wolverhampton natives, Jack Hayward, a businessman, and England captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint. The session was held four years before the West Indies were crowned as winners of the inaugural edition of the men’s World Cup in 1975. The discussion between the two parties culminated in the scheduling of the first women’s World Cup in 1973. The first Women's Cricket World Cup was held in England from 20 June to 28 July 1973.