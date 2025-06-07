Cricket World Cup Turns 50; On This Day In 1975, First WC Match Was Played

Hyderabad: The ICC, Cricket's governing body, became the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1964. They introduced the idea of the first cricket World Cup in 1971 and the idea was executed in 1975. The first three editions of the ICC’s marquee tournament were played in England and they were 60-over affairs played with red-ball and in all-whites.
The first edition of the competition was played between 7 to 21 June 1975. Eight teams participated in the competition - Australia, West Indies, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and East Africa.
First WC match between India and England
England hosted India at the Lord’s in the first match of the 1975 World Cup held on June 7. The English side dominated the Indian team beating them by a huge margin of 202 runs. England skipper Michael Dennis won the toss and chose to bat. Madan Lal bowled the4 first ball for the Indian team and it was the start of the World Cup.
English player John Jameson. Faced the first delivery of the match. Opener Dennis Ames smashed a hundred with a knock of 137 runs and hit first century in the World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar scored 36 runs for the batting side.
West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs in final
The Caribbean side won the inaugural edition of the marquee event beating the Australian side by 17 runs. Captain Clive Lloyd smashed a hundred leading them to a victory by 17 runs. The iconic photo of the West Indies skipper posing with the tournament cup, which was also known as the Prudential Cup is still famous.
India’s journey in the inaugural edition
After conceding a defeat in the opening match against England, they were up against East Africa. The Indian bowlers wrapped up the opposition on a total of 120. Bishan Singh Bedi, picked six wickets from his quota of 12 overs. The Indian openers, Gavasakar and Farokh Engineer, helped the team chase the target with ease.
In their last group match, India were up against New Zealand in a must-win situation to make it into the next stage of the tournament. Despite a stellar knock of 71 runs from Abid Ali, India didn’t manage to emerge victorious against the BlackCaps. India managed to muster a total of only 230 and New Zealand chased down the target with ease.
Thus, India failed to enter the knockouts of the tournament as they exited from the group stage only.