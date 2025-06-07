ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket World Cup Turns 50; On This Day In 1975, First WC Match Was Played

Hyderabad: The ICC, Cricket's governing body, became the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1964. They introduced the idea of the first cricket World Cup in 1971 and the idea was executed in 1975. The first three editions of the ICC’s marquee tournament were played in England and they were 60-over affairs played with red-ball and in all-whites.

The first edition of the competition was played between 7 to 21 June 1975. Eight teams participated in the competition - Australia, West Indies, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and East Africa.

First WC match between India and England

England hosted India at the Lord’s in the first match of the 1975 World Cup held on June 7. The English side dominated the Indian team beating them by a huge margin of 202 runs. England skipper Michael Dennis won the toss and chose to bat. Madan Lal bowled the4 first ball for the Indian team and it was the start of the World Cup.

Australia vs Sri Lanka match in 1975 World Cup (Getty Images)

English player John Jameson. Faced the first delivery of the match. Opener Dennis Ames smashed a hundred with a knock of 137 runs and hit first century in the World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar scored 36 runs for the batting side.