BBL 14 | Fire In Stands; Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Delayed For Brief Period

The Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes was halted for a brief moment due to the fire.

BBL 14 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
Fire broke out in live match
Brisbane: The Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes was delayed due to a bizarre reason. Hobart were chasing a target of 202 when a fire in the stands halted play for a brief period of time.

The incident occurred at the end of the 4th over of the second innings when a small electrical fire took off in the DJ booth in the stands. A man was there with a fire extinguisher but he was unable to restrict the fire. The fire was lit on the third tier under the scoreboard. Also, fans were evacuated from the stands nearby. After a brief halt, the fire was out and the play was resumed as usual.

Batting first, the Brisbane Heat posted a total of 201/6 as Marnus Labuschagne scored a half-century. Labuschagne played a knock of 77 runs from 44 deliveries laced with a couple of sixes. Matt Renshaw played an explosive knock of 40 runs from 25 balls while Tom Alsop amassed 39 runs from 27 deliveries during his stay at the crease.

Nathan Ellis picked three wickets for 42 runs while Mitchell Owen scalped one wicket.

Hobart Hurricanes are at the second position in the points table currently with six wins from eight matches. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat have won three fixtures out of the eight they played and are at the fifth spot in the points table.

