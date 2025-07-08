Cricketer Yash Dayal Booked For Sexual Harassment, Could Face 10-Year Jail

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India fast bowler Yash Dayal has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a woman from Ghaziabad accused him of physical violence, mental harassment, sexual exploitation, and cheating by making false promises of marriage. The FIR was filed against the 27-year-old at Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad after a preliminary investigation into a complaint lodged through the Chief Minister’s grievance portal, IGRS.

What is section 69, and what is the punishment for violating it?

Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita deals with matters relating to sexual acts committed on the basis of deceitful promises, such as false assurances of marriage or employment. Such an act is considered to be a form of fraud and exploitation under section 69. The punishment for committing such an act is severe, and Dayal might face up to ten years in prison.

FIle Photo: Yash Dayal (IANS)

Police statement on the issue

DCP (Trans-Hindon) Ghaziabad, Nimish Patil has said that the investigation is going on. “FIR has been filed against Yash Dayal on the basis of the written complaint by the victim. Police are investigating the case and further action will be taken based on the facts which will be revealed in the investigation,” he stated.

Complaint against Yash Dayal

A woman filed a complaint against the 27-year-old, accusing him of physical exploitation and sexual assault on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s government portal - IGRS. The FIR by the complainant stated that she was involved in a five-year relationship with Dayal and had been exploited mentally as well as physically.

“For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally,” the FIR statement from the complainant read.