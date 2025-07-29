ETV Bharat / sports

5 Wickets In 8 Balls! Finland Bowler Mahesh Tambe Records Fastest Five-Wicket Haul In T20Is

Hyderabad: Finland medium pacer Mahesh Tambe wreaked havoc in Tallinn to script a record in the shortest format in the final match of the bilateral series. Finland won the three-match series by 2-1 with a five-wicket victory, but it was not their victory which grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fans. Rather, Tambe stole the limelight by taking five wickets in a span of just eight balls, creating history.

Quickest five-wicket hauls in T20Is (by balls taken)

Tambe came to bowl in the 17th over of the innings and picked wickets on the third, fourth and sixth balls of his over. The right-arm pacer continued his spell and returned to bowl in the 19th over. He scalped two more wickets on the first two deliveries of the penultimate over, completing his hat-trick. By taking five wickets in just eight deliveries, he recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I history. His victims included the wickets of Steffan Gooch, Sahil Chauhan, Muhammad Usman, Rupam Baruah and Pranay Gheewala as he finished with figures of 5/19.