5 Wickets In 8 Balls! Finland Bowler Mahesh Tambe Records Fastest Five-Wicket Haul In T20Is

Hyderabad: Finland medium pacer Mahesh Tambe wreaked havoc in Tallinn to script a record in the shortest format in the final match of the bilateral series. Finland won the three-match series by 2-1 with a five-wicket victory, but it was not their victory which grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fans. Rather, Tambe stole the limelight by taking five wickets in a span of just eight balls, creating history.
Quickest five-wicket hauls in T20Is (by balls taken)
Tambe came to bowl in the 17th over of the innings and picked wickets on the third, fourth and sixth balls of his over. The right-arm pacer continued his spell and returned to bowl in the 19th over. He scalped two more wickets on the first two deliveries of the penultimate over, completing his hat-trick. By taking five wickets in just eight deliveries, he recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I history. His victims included the wickets of Steffan Gooch, Sahil Chauhan, Muhammad Usman, Rupam Baruah and Pranay Gheewala as he finished with figures of 5/19.
Finland's Mahesh Tambe achieves the FASTEST five-wicket haul in men's T20Is.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 28, 2025
Fastest by balls taken
8 - Mahesh Tambe🇫🇮 (Finland) v Estonia, 2025*
10 - Junaid Aziz🇧🇭 (Bahrain) v Germany, 2022
11 - Rashid Khan🇦🇫 (Afghanistan) v Ireland, 2017
11 - Moazzam Baig🇲🇼 (Malawi) v…
He shattered Bahrain's Junaid Aziz's record, who picked a five-for in just 10 balls in 2022 against Germany.
Players with the fastest-wicket hauls in T20Is
|Player
|Balls Taken
|Team
|Opponent
|Mahesh Tambe
|8
|Finland
|Estonia
|Junaid Aziz
|10
|Bahrain
|Germany
|Rashid Khan
|11
|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|Moazzam Baig
|11
|Malawi
|Cameroon
|Khizer Hayat
|11
|Malaysia
|Hong Kong
Finland won by five wickets
Winning the toss, Finland opted to bowl against Estonia in the series decider. Estonia got off to a decent start with openers Steffan Gooch (22) and Habib Khan (23) stitching a 54-run stand for the opening wicket. Bilal Masud and Sahil Chauhan also provided handy contributions, but the lower-order batters disappointed, and they were reduced to 141/10 from 118/4.
Finland chased the target at the loss of five wickets and 10 balls to spare. Aravind Mohan played a knock of 67 runs for the Finnish side.