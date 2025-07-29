ETV Bharat / sports

5 Wickets In 8 Balls! Finland Bowler Mahesh Tambe Records Fastest Five-Wicket Haul In T20Is

Finland’s Mahesh Tambe scripted a record in the T20Is, clocking the fastest five-wicket haul during the match against Estonia.

Mahesh Tambe fastest five wicket haul in T20Is
File Photo: Mahesh Tambe (Cricket Finland 'X' handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 11:35 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Finland medium pacer Mahesh Tambe wreaked havoc in Tallinn to script a record in the shortest format in the final match of the bilateral series. Finland won the three-match series by 2-1 with a five-wicket victory, but it was not their victory which grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fans. Rather, Tambe stole the limelight by taking five wickets in a span of just eight balls, creating history.

Quickest five-wicket hauls in T20Is (by balls taken)

Tambe came to bowl in the 17th over of the innings and picked wickets on the third, fourth and sixth balls of his over. The right-arm pacer continued his spell and returned to bowl in the 19th over. He scalped two more wickets on the first two deliveries of the penultimate over, completing his hat-trick. By taking five wickets in just eight deliveries, he recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I history. His victims included the wickets of Steffan Gooch, Sahil Chauhan, Muhammad Usman, Rupam Baruah and Pranay Gheewala as he finished with figures of 5/19.

He shattered Bahrain's Junaid Aziz's record, who picked a five-for in just 10 balls in 2022 against Germany.

Players with the fastest-wicket hauls in T20Is

PlayerBalls TakenTeamOpponent
Mahesh Tambe8FinlandEstonia
Junaid Aziz10BahrainGermany
Rashid Khan11AfghanistanIreland
Moazzam Baig11MalawiCameroon
Khizer Hayat11MalaysiaHong Kong

Finland won by five wickets

Winning the toss, Finland opted to bowl against Estonia in the series decider. Estonia got off to a decent start with openers Steffan Gooch (22) and Habib Khan (23) stitching a 54-run stand for the opening wicket. Bilal Masud and Sahil Chauhan also provided handy contributions, but the lower-order batters disappointed, and they were reduced to 141/10 from 118/4.

Finland chased the target at the loss of five wickets and 10 balls to spare. Aravind Mohan played a knock of 67 runs for the Finnish side.

Hyderabad: Finland medium pacer Mahesh Tambe wreaked havoc in Tallinn to script a record in the shortest format in the final match of the bilateral series. Finland won the three-match series by 2-1 with a five-wicket victory, but it was not their victory which grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fans. Rather, Tambe stole the limelight by taking five wickets in a span of just eight balls, creating history.

Quickest five-wicket hauls in T20Is (by balls taken)

Tambe came to bowl in the 17th over of the innings and picked wickets on the third, fourth and sixth balls of his over. The right-arm pacer continued his spell and returned to bowl in the 19th over. He scalped two more wickets on the first two deliveries of the penultimate over, completing his hat-trick. By taking five wickets in just eight deliveries, he recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I history. His victims included the wickets of Steffan Gooch, Sahil Chauhan, Muhammad Usman, Rupam Baruah and Pranay Gheewala as he finished with figures of 5/19.

He shattered Bahrain's Junaid Aziz's record, who picked a five-for in just 10 balls in 2022 against Germany.

Players with the fastest-wicket hauls in T20Is

PlayerBalls TakenTeamOpponent
Mahesh Tambe8FinlandEstonia
Junaid Aziz10BahrainGermany
Rashid Khan11AfghanistanIreland
Moazzam Baig11MalawiCameroon
Khizer Hayat11MalaysiaHong Kong

Finland won by five wickets

Winning the toss, Finland opted to bowl against Estonia in the series decider. Estonia got off to a decent start with openers Steffan Gooch (22) and Habib Khan (23) stitching a 54-run stand for the opening wicket. Bilal Masud and Sahil Chauhan also provided handy contributions, but the lower-order batters disappointed, and they were reduced to 141/10 from 118/4.

Finland chased the target at the loss of five wickets and 10 balls to spare. Aravind Mohan played a knock of 67 runs for the Finnish side.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHESH TAMBEESTONIA CRICKET TEAMFINLAND CRICKET TEAMMAHESH TAMBE FIVE WICKET HAUL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.