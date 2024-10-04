Financial Crisis In Pakistan Cricket; Players Waiting For Salary From Four Months

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricket is facing a financial crisis right now and their cricketers have been waiting for their salaries for four months according to a report published by the Cricbuzz. Pakistan The players who are on a 23-month contract with the board starting from August 1, 2023, haven’t received their salaries since June 2024.

The report further adds that the contract which has a deadline of June 30, 2025, was supposed to be assessed at the end of the 12-month period.

"It is a work in progress. As soon as the lists are finalised and approved, contracts will be offered with effect from 1 July 2024."

A PCB official elaborated to Cricbuzz that the reason for the delay is that "there is too much going on and there is lack of time to address all matters,” PCB told in a statement to Cricbuzz.

As Per PCB’s policy, the cricketers are not given daily allowances by the board in case they are given accommodation and three meals as per the approved diet. Thus, the women players didn’t receive any daily allowance for the training camp in Multan which commenced on September 1. According to the report, the support staff in the camp were given allowances.

The report also stated that the Pakistan women cricketers are amongst the lowest-paid athletes around the world within the full-member nations. PCB is expected to increase its spending on women players but they are yet to reveal the details of new investment in women’s cricket.