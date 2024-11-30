ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League Live Streaming: Where To Watch FIH Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming

Hyderabad: The FIH Pro League 2024-25 for both men and women will kick-off on November 30, 2024. The women's league will begin at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, with Belgium facing the hosts, China, in the opening game. The men's league will start at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, featuring a rematch of the Paris 2024 gold medal match between the Netherlands and Germany. Matches will be available on JioCinema, with select games also airing on Sports18 - 3.

The opening round of fixtures for the women's league will be hosted by China, featuring matchups against England and Belgium. Meanwhile, the men's opening fixtures will take place in the Netherlands, where the hosts will face Belgium and Germany.

Both leagues will move to Argentina on December 11, 2024, with all matches to be played at the Polideportivo Provincial in Santiago del Estero. The men's competition will feature Argentina, England, and Ireland, while the women's competition will include Argentina, Germany, and the Netherlands.