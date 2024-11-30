ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League Live Streaming: Where To Watch FIH Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming

The much awaited FIH Pro League 2024-25 for both men and women is all set commence from Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The much awaited FIH Pro League 2024-25 for both men and women is all set commence from Saturday, November 30, 2024.
FIH Pro League Live Streaming Where To Watch FIH Pro League 2024 Live Streaming (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The FIH Pro League 2024-25 for both men and women will kick-off on November 30, 2024. The women's league will begin at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, with Belgium facing the hosts, China, in the opening game. The men's league will start at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, featuring a rematch of the Paris 2024 gold medal match between the Netherlands and Germany. Matches will be available on JioCinema, with select games also airing on Sports18 - 3.

The opening round of fixtures for the women's league will be hosted by China, featuring matchups against England and Belgium. Meanwhile, the men's opening fixtures will take place in the Netherlands, where the hosts will face Belgium and Germany.

Both leagues will move to Argentina on December 11, 2024, with all matches to be played at the Polideportivo Provincial in Santiago del Estero. The men's competition will feature Argentina, England, and Ireland, while the women's competition will include Argentina, Germany, and the Netherlands.

India will compete in both the men's and women's Pro Leagues, with their opening matches scheduled for February 2025, marking the start of the India leg of the competition. Last season, India's men finished seventh, while the women were placed eighth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 live coverage and broadcast:

What: FIH Pro League 2024-25
When: November 30 - December 16, 2024
Where: Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou, China; Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands; Polideportivo Provincial, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Time: 5:00 PM onwards
Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 3

Hyderabad: The FIH Pro League 2024-25 for both men and women will kick-off on November 30, 2024. The women's league will begin at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, with Belgium facing the hosts, China, in the opening game. The men's league will start at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, featuring a rematch of the Paris 2024 gold medal match between the Netherlands and Germany. Matches will be available on JioCinema, with select games also airing on Sports18 - 3.

The opening round of fixtures for the women's league will be hosted by China, featuring matchups against England and Belgium. Meanwhile, the men's opening fixtures will take place in the Netherlands, where the hosts will face Belgium and Germany.

Both leagues will move to Argentina on December 11, 2024, with all matches to be played at the Polideportivo Provincial in Santiago del Estero. The men's competition will feature Argentina, England, and Ireland, while the women's competition will include Argentina, Germany, and the Netherlands.

India will compete in both the men's and women's Pro Leagues, with their opening matches scheduled for February 2025, marking the start of the India leg of the competition. Last season, India's men finished seventh, while the women were placed eighth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 live coverage and broadcast:

What: FIH Pro League 2024-25
When: November 30 - December 16, 2024
Where: Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou, China; Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands; Polideportivo Provincial, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Time: 5:00 PM onwards
Live streaming on: JioCinema

Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 3

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WHERE TO WATCH FIH PRO LEAGUEFIH PRO LEAGUE 2024 LIVE STREAMINGFIH PRO LEAGUE LIVEFIH PRO LEAGUE 2024FIH PRO LEAGUE LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.