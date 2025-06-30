FIH Pro League: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Relegated After Eighth Straight Loss, Suffers 2-3 Defeat To China

Hyderabad: The Indian hockey team concluded their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 with a 3-2 loss at the hands of the People’s Republic of China in Berlin on Sunday. With their eighth consecutive defeat in the tournament, the team finished last and ninth in the standings, confirming their relegation to the FIH Nations League. The team managed to collect just 10 points from 16 matches and were at the bottom of the points table.

Relegation to the second-tier league

After their last-place finish in the tournament, India will now compete in the FIH Nations Cup, a second-tier tournament organised by the global governing body of the sport. India women’s relegation to the competition was sealed even before their last match as Germany defeated England 4-2. The result eliminated India’s chance of survival, and they had no mathematical equation to cling to sustain them in the tournament.

India had earned promotion to the Pro League by winning the FIH Nations Cup in 2022, where they beat Spain by 1-0 in the final. The team made their debut in the 2023-24 edition, where India finished at the penultimate position in the standings.

India lost against China 3-2

Sunelita Toppa (9’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (38’) were the goal-scorers for India. China scored two goals via penalty corners as Zhang Ying converted them in the 19th and 39th minutes. Xu Wenyu scored the winning goal for the Chinese side.

Both teams showed signs of uncertainty at the start. China got their first opportunity through Chen Yang, who failed to capitalise on the opportunity. India soon found their rhythm, and the team got an opening as Sunelita Toppo received a pass from Neha Goyal and scored with a reverse hit. China then earned a few penalty corners on the trot, but the Indian defence was strong in their skill.

However, a defensive error from Manisha Chauhan a few minutes later resulted in the referee awarding a penalty stroke to China. However, the decision was reversed after India took a referral. Zhang Ying successfully converted the penalty corner and scored on another penalty corner just before halftime to hand China a 2-1 lead.

Rutuja scored from a variation assisted by Navneet Kaur on the penalty corner in the 37th minute, and the scores were levelled. China dominated the last stages of the match, and the decisive moment of the fixture came in the 53rd minute as they were awarded another penalty corner.

Zhang’s flick was deflected in by Xu, helping China secure the win. India signed off their campaign in the FIH Pro League with a defeat, and they are now relegated to the FIH Nations League for the next season.