FIH Pro League: Seventh successive Loss For Men’s Team; Women’s Team Loses Against Belgium As Well

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s hockey team continued their losing streak in the European leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League as they suffered a defeat against Belgium by 6-3. The hosts won the match played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Saturday. The Paris Olympics bronze medalists, India, conceded their seventh successive loss in the European leg.

India men endure seventh successive loss

Although the Indian team showed a gritty fightback in the second half, as Dilpreet Singh (36’) and Mandeep Singh (38’) scored goals. Amit Rohidas (56’) produced a late strike in the match, but the Indian side failed to contain the Belgian side.

For Belgium, Arthur Van Doren (1’, 54’) struck twice while Alexander Hendrickx (28’), Roman Duvekot (49’), Thibeau Stockbroekx (53’) and Tom Boon (59’) also contributed with their goals.

India conceded a penalty corner inside the first 20 seconds, and Suraj Karkera pulled off an initial save from Hendrickx’s drag-flick. But Van Doren capitalised on the rebound to put the hosts into the lead. Belgium extended their lead to 2-0 as Hendrickx struck with a low drag-flick.

India came out with a renewed purpose in the second half, and Dilpreet Singh scored from a rebound. His shot from a tight angle found the back of the net, and the Men in Blue found their first goal of the match. Minutes later, Vivek Sagar Prasad’s sharp pass into the circle was deflected into the goal by Mandeep Singh, and the scores were levelled at 2-2.

Duvekot provided a finish from close range for the third goal of the Belgian side. Stockbroekx scored the fourth, capitalising on Victor Foubert’s sharp assist. Van Doren and Boon then struck in the last 10 minutes to end India’s hopes of winning the fixture.

Amit Rohidas scored the third goal for India, but it wasn’t good enough to turn the tide of the match. They are now placed eighth in the standings with 15 points from 15 matches.

Indian women’s defeat against Belgium

The Indian women’s team also struggled against Belgium, continuing their winless run in the FIH Pro League 2025. The team suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the competition by a significant margin against the World No. 3.

Deepika (6’) gave an early lead to the Indian team, but the opponents dominated the proceedings after that, not letting India provide any fight. Helene Brasseur (37’, 55’), Lucie Breyne (41’), Ambre Ballenghien (54’) and Charlotte Englebert (58’) scored for Belgium, helping the team seal a dominant win. Notably, all the goals came from penalty corners.

India are seventh in the standings currently with 10 points from 13 matches, while Belgium is in third spot with 28 points from 10 fixtures as well.