FIH Pro League: India Kickstart Their Campaign On High, Beat England By 3-2

Bhuvaneshwar: India women's hockey team kickstarted their FIH Hockey Pro League on a positive note by defeating England 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday, February 15.
The FIH Pro League 2024-25 serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups. The top-ranked team at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth.
GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025
NAVNEET you beauty!
Just on the edge of the circle she strikes with absolute ferocity to give Team India the lead once again with just 2 minutes to go.
India 🇮🇳 3 : 2 🇬🇧 England #INDvsENG #Match1 #fihproleague #IndiaLeg #HockeyIndia…
Vaishnavi Phalke, Kaur Navneet and Deepika scored a goal each for India while the two goals for England came from Bourne Darcy and Crackles Fiona.
Goal for England.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025
Just as we thought our girls would able to hold off the lead, england equalizes once again with a goal from Fiona Crackles.
India 🇮🇳 2 : 2 🇬🇧 England #INDvsENG #Match1 #fihproleague #IndiaLeg #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame
𝖦𝗈𝖺𝗅 𝗌𝖼𝗈𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖽𝖾𝗅𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025
Vaishnavi and Deepika both convert penalty corners to give India the lead here in their first game of #FIHProLeague.
How many goals do you think will Deepika score in this leg of the league?
India 1 : 0 England #HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/zjt5iYNzSN