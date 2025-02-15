ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League: India Kickstart Their Campaign On High, Beat England By 3-2

India women's thrashed England women by 3-2 in their campaign opener of the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

India women's thrashed England women by 2-1 in their campaign opener of the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
FIH Pro League India womens hockey team Beat England at Kalinga Stadium in Bhuvaneshwar (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 6:54 PM IST

Bhuvaneshwar: India women's hockey team kickstarted their FIH Hockey Pro League on a positive note by defeating England 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday, February 15.

The FIH Pro League 2024-25 serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups. The top-ranked team at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth.

Vaishnavi Phalke, Kaur Navneet and Deepika scored a goal each for India while the two goals for England came from Bourne Darcy and Crackles Fiona.

More to follow...

Bhuvaneshwar: India women's hockey team kickstarted their FIH Hockey Pro League on a positive note by defeating England 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday, February 15.

The FIH Pro League 2024-25 serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups. The top-ranked team at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth.

Vaishnavi Phalke, Kaur Navneet and Deepika scored a goal each for India while the two goals for England came from Bourne Darcy and Crackles Fiona.

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIH PRO LEAGUE INDIA VS ENGLANDINDIA W BEAT ENGLAND WIND W VS ENG W RESULTFIH PRO LEAGUE LIVEINDIA W VS ENGLAND W FIH PRO LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.