FIH Pro League: India Kickstart Their Campaign On High, Beat England By 3-2

Bhuvaneshwar: India women's hockey team kickstarted their FIH Hockey Pro League on a positive note by defeating England 3-2 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday, February 15.

The FIH Pro League 2024-25 serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups. The top-ranked team at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth.

Vaishnavi Phalke, Kaur Navneet and Deepika scored a goal each for India while the two goals for England came from Bourne Darcy and Crackles Fiona.

More to follow...