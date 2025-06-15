ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Pro League: Indian Men’s Team Suffer Sixth Consecutive Loss In Tournament

Indian men’s hockey team suffered their sixth consecutive loss of the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday.

Published : June 15, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

Updated : June 15, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: India’s struggle in the ongoing edition of the FIH Pro League continued as the men’s team suffered sixth consecutive loss in the tournament. They lost against Australia by 3-2 in Antwerp, Belgium. Sanjay and Dilpreet Singh scored one goal each while Blake Glovers, Tim Brand and Cooper Burns scored for the Australian side. The defeat marked India's sixth successive loss in the ongoing European leg of the FIH Pro League.

India opened the scoring early in the match as Sanjay put a the ball into the back off the net in the third minute. However, the Australians bounced back immediately to equalise the score line through Tim Brand. The Australians took a lead after a few moments as Blake Govers scored the second goal through a thunderous shot that bamboozled Indian goalkeeper Krishna Bahadur Pathak.

Cooper Burns extended the lead of the Australian side a few minutes later to put his side ahead with a margin of couple of goals. Australia were having a two-goal lead by the half-time break before India made some progress in levelling the scores in the third quarter as Dilpreet Singh put one into the back of the net. Abhishek provided a brilliant assist in the second goal of the Indian team.

With the loss, India are now slumped to the eighth position in the points table.

Earlier in the leg, the Indian side had lost two matches against the Netherlands and Argentina. The team's losing streak continued against Australia as well and lost back-to-back matches against the Aussies.

