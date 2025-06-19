FIH Pro League: India’s Spirited Fight Falls Short As They Suffer Shootout Loss Against Argentina

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team conceded a defeat to Argentina by 2-0 in a shootout after playing out a 2-2 draw in the ongoing season of the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London, England, on Wednesday.

Although India trailed for the majority of the fixture, the Indian team made a comeback in the final quarter as India scored through Deepika (50’) and Navneet Kaur (56’) to level the scores and clinch a point.

The second-ranked Argentina had taken an early 2-0 lead in the match through Agustina Gorzelany (27’, 37’).

The scores were tied 2-2 at full time, and so the match headed into the penalty shootout for the bonus point. India missed all four attempts in the shootout while Brisa Bruggesser and Sofia Cairo of Argentina converted their chances.

Neither team managed to trouble the opposition goalkeepers in the first quarter as Argentina’s high press performed well to contain the Indian attack. India showed some sharp stick work and quick passing in the second quarter as well, and they had more circle entries than the Argentinian side.

India got their first penalty corner in the 25th minute, and the resulting action of play saw Navneet unleash a tomahawk from the top of the circle. Argentine goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino pulled off a brilliant save.

Agustina Gorzelany handed her the team lead as she scored a goal in the 27th minute. She doubled the team’s lead, converting her second penalty corner in the 37th minute. Navneet struck for India in the 50th minute as she beat a defender and smashed the ball into the goalpost. Deepika capitalised on a penalty corner India was awarded five minutes before the conclusion of the match as she dragged the ball completely into the net.