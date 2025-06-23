FIH Pro League: Indian Men’s Team Ends Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Belgium

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s hockey team’s struggle finally came to an end as the team beat Belgium by 4-3 in a close encounter. The team scored the victory in the match held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Sunday. In the other developments, the Netherlands managed to win the FIH Pro League 2024-25 while the Indian women’s team suffered a loss against Belgium.

A hard-fought win after a series of losses

The Indian men’s team put an end to their longest-ever losing streak after conceding seven defeats. Their previous worst run was recorded during the London Olympics in 2012, when they suffered six consecutive defeats.

For India, Sukhjeet Singh (21', 35'), Amit Rohidas (36') and Harmanpreet Singh (59') put their names on the score sheet while Arthur de Sloover (8'), Thibeau Stockbroekx (34') and Hugo Labouchere (41') netted goals for the hosts, who are ranked third in the FIH rankings. Sukhjeet Singh and Diljeet Singh reached the milestone of playing their 100th international match for India.

Belgium got ahead early in the match as Arthur de Sloover scored a stunning goal at the top right corner. Sukhjeet then stepped up for the Indian team to put the goal into the back of the net with a variation in the penalty corner.

Belgium struck early in the second half as Thibeau Stockbroekx gave the lead to the hosts in the 34th minute. However, India came up with a quick response and equalised the scoreline thanks to a strike from Sukhjeet. Amit Rohidas scored for India with a penalty corner, giving Men in Blue a 3-2 lead, and Hugo Labouchere equalised the scoreline for Belgium this time around.

India’s winning moment came with a few minutes left in the final quarter when they got a penalty corner. Harmanpreet scored a goal and India won the match by 4-3.

Netherlands win FIH Pro League

Olympic champions Netherlands won the FIH Pro League with 35 points, which included seven victories. England beat Australia by 2-1, and it ensured a tournament victory for the Dutch side. A loss for the Australian team meant that they wouldn’t be able to catch up with the Netherlands at the top of the table. That completed a double for the Dutch team as their women’s team also won the title recently.

Indian women lost to Belgium

Belgium beat India by 2-0 on Sunday as Ballenghien Ambre (40’) and Hillewaert Lien (43’) scored for them. They suffered their sixth straight defeat in the European leg. The team is now on the brink of relegation and are ninth in the points table. The team will need results to go in their favour to avoid relegation. Indian women will next play against People’s Republic of China, in their last two matches next weekend.