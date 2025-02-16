ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Defeat vs England In Sudden Death

England women's hockey team bounced back, defeating the England side in the sudden death by 2-1 in their second FIH Hockey Pro League clash.

India women's hockey team defeated the England side in the sudden death by 2-1 in their second FIH Hockey Pro League clash on Sunday, February 16.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

Bhuvaneshwar: Following a nervy defeat in the campaign opener, the England women's hockey team bounced back stronger, securing a victory in the sudden death by 2-1 against India after the game resulted in a draw at 2-2 in regulation time at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday, February 16.

The FIH Pro League 2024-25 serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups. The top-ranked team at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth.

