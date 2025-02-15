ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25: Where To Watch India vs Spain Hockey Match Live Streaming?

The Indian women's and men's hockey team is set to commence their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Indian Hockey team players stand for the national anthem (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s and women’s teams will kickstart their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, February 15. The FIH Pro League 2024-25 is crucial considering the tournament serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men's and women's Hockey World Cups.

The highest-placed nation at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth. The team finishing last in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 will be replaced by the winners of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup for the next season.

The Indian men’s hockey team, the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze-medalist, had a disappointing 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign. They recorded their worst-ever performances at the event as they finished seventh in the points table. The sudden dip in standings came after their third-place and two fourth-place finishes in past editions.

On the other hand, After finishing eighth in the 2023-24 edition, the Indian women’s hockey team is gearing up for its third FIH Pro League campaign. Despite 13 losses in 16 matches, they avoided relegation last time with crucial wins over Australia and the USA.

Live streaming of all India matches at FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 will be available on live streaming and telecast.

FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 teams

Men: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, Ireland, Spain
Women: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, People’s Republic of China, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, Spain

The 2024-25 Pro League season will conclude on June 29 with matches in Antwerp, Belgium and Berlin, Germany.

Where to watch FIH Pro League 2024-25 live in India
Live streaming of India’s matches in FIH Pro League 2024-25 will be available on JioHotstar. The FIH Pro League hockey matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports 3 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

FIH Pro League 2024-25 schedule: Indian hockey team matches
Indian men’s hockey team schedule at 5:30 pm IST ( As per Indian Standard Time).

FIH Pro League 2024-25: India hockey squads
Indian men’s hockey team: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh

Indian women’s hockey team: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan

