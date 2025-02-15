ETV Bharat / sports

FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25: Where To Watch India vs Spain Hockey Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s and women’s teams will kickstart their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, February 15. The FIH Pro League 2024-25 is crucial considering the tournament serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 men's and women's Hockey World Cups.

The highest-placed nation at the end of the season, not already qualified as a host or through the Pro League 2023-24, will earn a World Cup berth. The team finishing last in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 will be replaced by the winners of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup for the next season.

The Indian men’s hockey team, the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze-medalist, had a disappointing 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign. They recorded their worst-ever performances at the event as they finished seventh in the points table. The sudden dip in standings came after their third-place and two fourth-place finishes in past editions.

On the other hand, After finishing eighth in the 2023-24 edition, the Indian women’s hockey team is gearing up for its third FIH Pro League campaign. Despite 13 losses in 16 matches, they avoided relegation last time with crucial wins over Australia and the USA.