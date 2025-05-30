Manchester United’s Star Footballers Visit Mumbai; Fifth Season Of ‘United We Play’ Announced

Mumbai: Manchester United have launched the fifth season of their grassroot football initiative with Apollo Tyres in an event named ‘United We Play’. The programme provides a platform for young and budding footballers in the country. The programme aims to encourage youngsters, keep inspiring them with motivational talks and facilitate them with world class training.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire stated that the players were welcomed by the Indian people with a lot of warmth. He also praised the initiative to train young Indian footballers. Maguire also hoped that one day the Indian footballers would feature in the English Premier League.

Start of the fifth season of ‘We Play United’

The trio of Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana visited Mumbai for the event. They launched the fifth season of the ‘United We Play’ at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai. In the previous four editions, the programme has benefitted more than 30,000 footballers from 25 cities.

Fifth season of the initiative

More than 100 coaches in the country will be trained via virtual Manchester United Soccer School. It will ensure that the teachings are learned by every footballer participating in the programme. Also, this project has been expanded to regions in Asia Pacific and Middle East including Kathmandu, Bangkok, Dhaka and Dubai. The first phase of the programme will be conducted by the domestic coaches in the country before players getting a chance to be groomed under the guidance of coaches in the Manchester United Soccer School.