FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Qualify For 2026 Edition; Becomes The Only Nation To Qualify For Every World Cup

Hyderabad: Brazil booked a berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay at home. It also marked the first win of the team under the coaching of Carlo Ancelotti. Vinicius Jr.'s goal in the 44th minute ensured Brazil’s place in the tournament which is to be hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The five-time champions took the lead in the match as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. scored from close range after receiving a cross from Matheus Cunha, who was recently signed by Manchester United.

The game between Brazil and Paraguay became an encounter of high stakes after Uruguay beat Venezuela by 2-0 in Montevideo. The result meant that Paraguay needed only one point to qualify, while Brazil needed a victory to advance in the competition.

The Brazilian side struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in the first half. Cunha missed a clear chance in the 35th minute as he headed wide from a close range.

However, he played a key role in setting up the winning goal later. He capitalised on Raphinha’s build-up play to enter the box and deliver a low cross for Vinicius to pounce on it and score.

With the triumph, Brazil is at the third place in the South American standings, with a tally of 25 points from 16 matches. Now, they are guaranteed a top-six finish and an automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Paraguay is at 24 points after the defeat. They now need only a single point to qualify for their first World Cup appearance since 2010.