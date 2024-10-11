ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Play Draw Against Venezuela; Brazil Beat Chile

Hyderabad: Argentina played a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers. The fixture marked the return of Lionel Messi to international football. The 37-year-old returned to action after suffering an injury in the Copa America final against Colombia and played a key role in the Argentibna’s goal.

The match was delayed by half an hour due to the rain and the players had to work hard on a soggy pitch. Messi managed to provide a key pass to Nicolas Otamendi who scored the opening goal in the 13th minute.

Venezuela fought back in the second half as Salomon Rondon put the ball into the back of the net with a header on a cross provided by Yeferson Soteldo. Despite playing a draw. Argentina have retained their position in the standings at the top with 19 points in their kitty. Venezuelan, on the other hand, climbed to the sixth position with 11 points. Argentina will be up against Bolivia in the next fixture while Venezuela will square off against Paraguay.

Messi was upset with the pitch conditions after the fixture and he called it an ‘ugly’ match.