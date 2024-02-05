FIFA World Cup 26 Final to be Held in New Jersey

Hyderabad/New York: The FIFA on Monday announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026 will be held in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA). The prestigious tournament will start at the iconic Estadio Azteca Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026, the FIFA said as it released the tournament schedule through a media statement.

Toronto (Canada), Mexico City (Mexico), and Los Angeles (USA) to host respective national teams’ FIFA World Cup opening matches. The World football governing body stated that the Innovative match schedule designed to minimise travel for teams and fans alike, ensuring that players’ rest and recovery is prioritised throughout the tournament.

The opening match will feature the Mexican national team. Like Mexico, the national teams of Canada and the United States will each play their three group-stage matches on home soil. Canada will kick off their campaign in Toronto on Friday, 12 June 2026, while the United States will begin their journey on the same day in Los Angeles, FIFA stated in the release.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA."

"From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York - New Jersey players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament," added Infantino. “I would like to thank our three host countries and 16 host cities for the unwavering commitment to staging a FIFA World Cup that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy," the FIFA chief said.

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will be a watershed moment and one that will trigger massive football development in our region and worldwide. While each Host City is unique, they all have something in common – they are passionate about football and cannot wait to welcome the world in June and July 2026.”

It also said that match pairings and kick-off times will be confirmed following the Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 26, which is expected to take place towards the end of 2025. Canada will host its first FIFA World Cup, complementing its proud history of hosting top FIFA women’s and youth tournaments, including the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015.

USA to host FIFA World Cup for the second time, following record-setting 1994 edition. USA has also hosted two successful editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (1999 and 2003).