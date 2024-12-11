ETV Bharat / sports

Saudi Arabia Set To Host FIFA World Cup 2034; How The Gulf Nation Secured Hosting Rights For Tournament?

Saudi Arabia: Football fans will receive a significant development in the world of football on Wednesday as FIFA is all set to reveal the sport’s secret. The federation will announce the winning bid of the Fifa World Cup 2034 and the lone bidder Saudi Arabia are to be named as the host.

The sport will return to the Gulf after a span of 12 years as Qatar last hosted the World Cup in 2022. However, securing hosting rights was not an easy task for Saudi Arabia. They pumped investment in various sports, multiple sponsorships, and signed numerous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to grab an opportunity to host the biggest event in football.

India can also take inspiration from the path Saudi took to get hosting rights as they are aiming to send their bid for the 2036 Olympics. Interstingly, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are two other competitors of India who wish to host the World Cup.

Over 900 sponsorship deals

Recently, a report from the Danish research organisation Play the Game explored how Saudi Arabia secured the hosting rights. The findings in the investigation showed that the country had 910 sponsorship deals across 28 sports out of which 194 were in football. The billion-dollar Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund was involved in 346 sponsorships.

Also, the country is a part of 48 MOU’s according to the report which results in strong strategic ties. For Example, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a MOU with its Saudi Arabian counterpart.

Collaboration with AFC and Aramco’s Intervention

Apart from investing in sports and building tactical ties through MOUs, Saudi also strengthened its partnership with AFC. According to the report, Neom - Saudi’s ambitious megacity project became AFC’s global partner from 2021 to 2024. Also, Visit Saudi became the official Global Partner of the AFC.