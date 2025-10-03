ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Reveals Trionda, Official Match Ball For 2026 World Cup

The ball features bright red, green and blue graphics paying homage to the US, Mexico and Canada. The ball also features iconography from each country, including the American star, Canadian maple leaf and a Mexican eagle. The ball also features gold embellishments in homage to the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Hyderabad: FIFA has unveiled the official ball for next year's World Cup. The ball, named Trionda, is made by Adidas. The name refers to the joint hosting of the tournament by the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Adidas is proud to present Trionda and that the ball reflects the unity and enthusiasm of the host countries. The name of the ball is a combination of two Spanish words. In Spanish, tria means three, and onda means wave or vibe.

The Adidas Trionda uses a new four-panel construction, moving away from the traditional black and white designs of previous versions. Deep seams and debossed lines are intended to stabilize the ball in flight. These ensure accuracy and control at high speeds. It is one of the brightest and most visually striking World Cup balls that adidas has ever produced.

The core of the Trionda is the latest version of Adidas' Connected Ball technology. A 500Hz Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor is embedded within one of the ball's panels, allowing the VAR system to accurately record the ball's movements, allowing for more accurate offside decisions.

It can also provide clear decisions in handball events. Trionda will be introduced in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is unique in that it will be hosted by three countries for the first time and will feature 48 teams.