ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation For Third Time In 8 Years

FIFA suspended Pakistan Football Federation for failing to make amendments like holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up to its constitution.

FIFA suspended Pakistan Football Federation for failing to make amendments like holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up to its constitution.
FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation For Third Time In 8 Years (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

Karachi: The International Football Federation (FIFA) has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for failing to make amendments to its constitution which the world body deemed necessary for smooth and just governance of the sport in the country.

Pakistan football has been run by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee since June 2019 which was tasked with holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up but it has failed to execute these plans properly. As a result, FIFA said Pakistan would remain suspended until the PFF Congress made those amendments.

The Normalisation Committee heads and members have changed in the last five but the core issues in the sport in Pakistan still remain. The Normalisation Committee has been at loggerheads with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board which has caused a hold-up in the amendments.

Earlier this week, the PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik had warned a parliamentary panel that February 15 would be the last day of his tenure and that Pakistan risked suspension if it didn't implement the constitutional amendments.

Malik also made it clear that making the amendments didn't mean that he would become a potential candidate in the elections of the country's football governing body.

Malik said the PFF Congress was not willing to make the amendments as directed by FIFA leading to a stand-off. This is the Pakistan Football Federation’s third suspension since 2017.

Karachi: The International Football Federation (FIFA) has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for failing to make amendments to its constitution which the world body deemed necessary for smooth and just governance of the sport in the country.

Pakistan football has been run by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee since June 2019 which was tasked with holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up but it has failed to execute these plans properly. As a result, FIFA said Pakistan would remain suspended until the PFF Congress made those amendments.

The Normalisation Committee heads and members have changed in the last five but the core issues in the sport in Pakistan still remain. The Normalisation Committee has been at loggerheads with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board which has caused a hold-up in the amendments.

Earlier this week, the PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik had warned a parliamentary panel that February 15 would be the last day of his tenure and that Pakistan risked suspension if it didn't implement the constitutional amendments.

Malik also made it clear that making the amendments didn't mean that he would become a potential candidate in the elections of the country's football governing body.

Malik said the PFF Congress was not willing to make the amendments as directed by FIFA leading to a stand-off. This is the Pakistan Football Federation’s third suspension since 2017.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN FOOTBALL FEDERATIONFIFA SUSPENDS PFFFIFA SUSPENDS PFF THIRD TIMEFIFA SUSPENDS PAKISTANFIFA SUSPENDS PAKISTAN FOOTBALL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.