FIFA Rankings: India Remain On 124th Position, Toppers Argentina Consolidate Position

By PTI

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

India have retained their 124th spot in FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday. 2022 World Cup and Copa America 2024 champions Argentina have strengthened their grip of top spot. India had a terrible month of June as they lost Qatar and Afghanistan in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina players Angel di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi celebrate with the trophy (IANS)

New Delhi: Success-starved India held on to the 124th position in the FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday, even as reigning world champions and Copa America winners Argentina strengthened their grip at the top of the pecking order.

In the FIFA rankings released in June, the Indian men's national football team dropped down three places in the list after its failure to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after losses to Qatar and Afghanistan.

Since December last year, India have been sliding down. They had broken into the top 100 last year, with a best ranking of 99, but since then it has been a downward spiral.

In Asia, India remained on the 22nd position, behind the likes of Lebanon, Palestine, and Vietnam. Having successfully defended their Copa Amrica crown, Argentina (1st) tighten their grip at the top of the table. France (2nd) remained their closest challengers, after reaching the semi-finals of EURO 2024.

Newly crowned European champions Spain (3rd, up 5) have yet more reason to celebrate after hauling themselves into the top three of the ranking, while beaten finalists England (4th, up 1) were just behind the leading pack, having leapfrogged Brazil (5th, down 1). Belgium (6th, down 3) now find themselves outside the top five, with the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th, down 2) just behind them.

Colombia (9th, up 3) may find solace in their creditable return to the top 10 despite a narrow defeat to the Albiceleste in the Copa Amrica final.

