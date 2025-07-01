FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City, Inter Milan Face Shock Exit With Defeats Against Al Hilal, Fluminense

Hyderabad: Manchester City’s Club World Cup title defence ended abruptly on Monday as they were beaten by Al Hilal 4-3 in extra time. The team was beaten in a thrilling encounter in Orlando on Monday. In the other fixture, Inter Milan were eliminated 2-0 as they were beaten by the Brazilian team Fluminense in Charlotte. The proceedings witnessed two massive upsets in the round of 16 of the tournament.
Al Hilal will now face Fluminense in the quarter-finals in Orlando on Friday.
Manchester City beat Al Hilal in a close encounter
Despite winning all three matches in their group, including a triumph over Juventus. City gave an early lead to the club via Bernardo Silva's close-range finish after nine minutes. However, Marcos Leonardo equalised the scores in the second half.
Former Barcelona player Malcom put the Saudi club in the lead after receiving a through ball from Jao Cancelo. Erling Haaland brought City back in the game as he scored an equaliser.
Kalidou Koulibaly converted a corner into the goal in the 94th minute, while Phil Foden scored the leveller ten minutes later. Leonardo sealed the win for Al Hilal in the 112th minute by converting a rebound from Ederson’s save.
Fluminense beat Inter Milan
In the other fixture of the day, Fluminense booked their berth in the quarter-final with German Cano scoring an early header against Inter Milan. Substitute Hercules also added to the goal tally of the Brazilian club with a late goal.
Inter Milan hit the woodwork twice, but Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco were unlucky on both occasions.
We knew they were not going to be easy opponents. Less than a month ago they were playing the Champions League final, but we played really well," said Fluminense captain Thiago Silva.
This is a very important victory for our fans, for all of Brazil, for my country, for South America," said Jhon Arias, who was named man of the match.