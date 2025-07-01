ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City, Inter Milan Face Shock Exit With Defeats Against Al Hilal, Fluminense

Al Hilal's Senegalese defender #03 Kalidou Koulibaly (C) celebrates with teammates Saudi defender #78 Ali Lajami and Serbian midfielder #22 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after scoring his team's third goal ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Manchester City’s Club World Cup title defence ended abruptly on Monday as they were beaten by Al Hilal 4-3 in extra time. The team was beaten in a thrilling encounter in Orlando on Monday. In the other fixture, Inter Milan were eliminated 2-0 as they were beaten by the Brazilian team Fluminense in Charlotte. The proceedings witnessed two massive upsets in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Al Hilal will now face Fluminense in the quarter-finals in Orlando on Friday.

Manchester City beat Al Hilal in a close encounter

Despite winning all three matches in their group, including a triumph over Juventus. City gave an early lead to the club via Bernardo Silva's close-range finish after nine minutes. However, Marcos Leonardo equalised the scores in the second half.

Former Barcelona player Malcom put the Saudi club in the lead after receiving a through ball from Jao Cancelo. Erling Haaland brought City back in the game as he scored an equaliser.