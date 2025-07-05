FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense Stun Al-Hilal To Enter Semis, Chelsea Defeat Palmeiras

Hyderabad: Fluminese continued their superb run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with another stunning win over Saudi Arabian giant Al-Hilal, beating them by 2-1 to enter the semifinals of the tournament.

Fluminense beat Al Hilal

The Brazilian club opened the scores as Matheus Martinelli found the top right corner with a left-foot strike, putting Fluminense into the lead. Al Hilal, who advanced into the round of 16 beating Manchester City, levelled the scores with Marcus Leonardo scoring a goal six minutes after half-time.

Hercules came into the field as a substitute in place of Martinelli in the second half. He scored the winning goal for the team in the 70th minute with a strike in the bottom corner.

"If you asked me a while ago whether we would reach this stage, a semi-final, I wouldn't say I wouldn't believe it because I believe in everything that I do, but it was so far away from us," said captain Thiago after his team inked an upset

"Many people didn't believe in our potential, in our team, but each game and each step we proved we can be tough," Martinelli said, who received a yellow card after his goal and will miss the semi-final.

Chelsea beat Palmeiras

In the other quarterfinal, Chelsea outplayed Palmeiras by 2-1, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and an own goal from Agustin Giay. 18-year-old Estêvão levelled the scores with an equaliser in the 53rd minute with an angled shot. Malo Gusto took a strike at the goal in the 83rd minute as a short corner kick deflected off defender Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton.

Giay was credited with an own goal as a result, and Chelsea won the clash. They will now face Fluminense in the semi-final.

Two quarterfinals on June 5

In other quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Bayern Munich at 9:30 PM IST. Real Madrid will be up against Borussia Dortmund on June 6 at 1:30 AM IST.