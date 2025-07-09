FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea Reach Tournament Final For First Time Since 2021 Beating Fluminense 2-0

Hyderabad: Chelsea entered the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, beating Fluminense by 2-0 in the semis of the competition. João Pedro scored a brace for the winning side at the MetLife Stadium, USA. Real Madrid will be up against French club PSG in the second semi-final of which will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Chelsea beat Fluminense 2-0

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, who has moved to Chelsea from Brighton last week, shone on his debut. He scored the opening goal for the team in the 18th minute with a brilliant strike from just outside the 30-yard box. The defence played a crucial role in Chelsea’s lead as they showed a solid defence. Pedro extended the lead for Chelsea with another goal in the 56th minute.

Neto took an aim at the goal, but his shot bounced off the legs of a Fluminense defender and back to Pedro. The Brazilian striker then struck the ball into the back of the net to secure a dominant victory against Fluminense.

Before the start of the match, Ex-Fluminense member, Pedro, had promised that he would not celebrate if he scored a goal against his former club. Thus, he chose not to celebrate his goal against the Brazilian club. Also, he became the first Brazilian to score in an official match for Chelsea since Thiago Silva’s goal against Sheffield United in the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea’s road to the final

The English club resumed their campaign with a victory against Los Angeles. The team lost to Brazilian club Flamengo in the next match, but it returned to winning ways with victories over Portuguese side Benfica and Brazilian side Palmeiras in the pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

Nine different players have scored nine goals for the club in the tournament so far. The team will now aim to lift the silverware, banking on Pedro’s excellence.