FIFA Club World Cup: Upset Alert! Botafogo Stun Champions League Winners PSG

Hyderabad: After the tournament lacked the viewership initially due to some one-sided affairs, the revamped FIFA Club World Cup finally witnessed some drama as Botagfo stunned French club Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) in the clash played on June 20. It was a battle of two continental champions as Botafogo had won the South American championship, Copa Libertadores in 2024, while their rivals had won the Champions League last month.

Brazilian international Igor Jesus struck for the South American club, and his goal sealed a place for the team in the knockouts at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

PSG came into the encounter on the back of a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in a dominant manner, and beating Inter Milan by 5-0. Considering their victories, PSG were expected to maintain their tempo. However, Botafogo delivered a blow to their winning run, leaving the French club walking on a tightrope. The equation has somewhat become complex for PSG to advance into the Round of 16. They will now have to defeat Seattle Sounders FC, while Atletico Madrid must endure a loss against Botafogo.

PSG came close to scoring in a scrappy first half, which saw a series of fouls that prevented the European Champions from settling into their passing game.

The midfield trio of Marlon Freitas, Gregore, and Allan restricted PSG and closed down Vitinha, denying him space to operate and carving passes in the middle. PSG dominated possession, but it wasn’t good enough to help them secure a victory.

Botafogo took the lead in the 36th minute as Jefferson Savarino delivered a through ball to Jesus, who pounced on the opportunity to wrongfoot Willian Poncho. His shot took a slight deflection and went into the goal, beating the PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on its way.

With the triumph, the Brazilian side has put one step in the Round of 16. Their final group game will be against Atletico Madrid in Pasadena on Monday.