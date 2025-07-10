FIFA Club World Cup: PSG Thrash Real Madrid 4-0 To Enter Their Maiden Tournament Final

Hyderabad: Paris Saint-Germain produced a sensational performance in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to dish out an impressive 4-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. The French club has now set up a meeting with Chelsea in the final. Fabin Ruiz scored twice in the first half while Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos scored one goal each to help the team secure a victory with ease.

PSG’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid

PSG got into the lead after a poor touch by Ral Asencio gifted Dembele possession in the sixth minute of the match. The first shot from Dembele was saved by opposition goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, the rebound fell to Ruiz, who finished by striking the ball into an empty net. Just three minutes later, another defensive error cost Real Madrid a goal as a miskicked clearance from Antonio Rudiger fell straight to Dembele, who fired past Courtois with a composed finish.

The next goal was set up by Achraf Hakimi, who sprinted down the right flank to provide an assist to Ruiz. The Spanish midfielder finished from a close range, and that extended PSG’s lead to 3-0 inside 24 minutes.

With three minutes to go in the match, Ramos capitalised on a loose ball to put a finishing touch to the buildup and score PSG’s fourth goal.

Ruiz on brilliant win and Xabi Alonso admits backfiring of tactical gamble

Ruiz, who played a key role in the victory, expressed his joy after the win.

"Even under scorching heat, the team responded really well. We made a perfect game and beat a top-level rival like Real Madrid in a great way. It's a job well done,” Ruiz told DAZN.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso admitted after the game that his tactical ploy had backfired.

"At the beginning, the setback was strong enough with 2-0 down. The feeling is not the best, but we'll have to try to learn from today. They are a team that has been built in two years and we are just starting here, so it will take time. Right now, what we need is a proper break. This is not the beginning of next year; this is just the end of this season. After just three weeks here, I think we can take positives from this period-not from today. We take lessons from today,” said Alonso.